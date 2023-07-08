**Related Video Above: Elton John prep at Progressive Field in 2022.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If there’s anyone who knows how to go out with a bang, it’s Sir Elton John. After all, The artist has been on some sort of “farewell tour” for seemingly years, already coming to Cleveland twice as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse prior to the pandemic, then swinging through town one more time last year.

Saturday night, John performed for what he’s claiming is his final time as part of a world-wide tour, taking to the stage at Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

“What a journey this tour has been and now we find ourselves at the end of it. Tonight is the final night,” the artist wrote in an Instagram post earlier today.

Photos from the performance show the 76-year-old was more than up to the task:

Elton John performs at the final leg of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour in Stockholm, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Caisa Rasmussen)

You can watch the emotional performance of him singing “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” for the final time on tour right here.

John said his latest tour consisted of more than 300 shows and had more than 6 million people in attendance. But is this really the end of the road for his touring career?

In a Facebook video two years ago, John confessed “I’ve been enjoying time at home with my family. But I really miss being on the road,” before heading out on the road once more.

For now he’ll take a much deserved break.