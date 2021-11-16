Photos: A sneak peek of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats

MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 16: Macy’s unveils the new fleet of floats joining the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 16, 2021 in Moonachie City. Pictured is Birds Of A Feather Stream Together fleet presented by PEACOCK®. With a wink and wing flutter, Peacock – the full-fledged entertainment extraordinaire – takes its first flight down the Parade route. Decked out in metallic & color-shifting paint, sparkling glitter & paillettes with a mylar fringe skirt, this glitzy bird is unmissable. Just like Peacock, you can’t not watch this float! (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)

MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 16: Macy’s unveils the new fleet of floats joining the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 16, 2021 in Moonachie City. Pictured is Colossal Wave Of Wonder float presented by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. Kalahari returns to the Parade with an all-new adventure-themed float this Thanksgiving. Focus on the elephant family featured; the majestic momma’s trunk blows glitter sky-high, while bubble-blowing baby elephants ride the Colossal Wave of Wonder along with a surfing rhino and swimming octopus. Lively lighting creates the rippling water look in this fun-filled scene. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)

MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 16: Macy’s unveils the new fleet of floats joining the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 16, 2021 in Moonachie City. Pictured is Magic Meets The Sea float. Captain Minnie Mouse is at the helm as Disney Cruise Line’s float makes its maiden voyage in the Big Apple! Modeled after their newest ship, the Disney Wish, which will set sail next summer, it features classic filigree trim on the bow; plus, Mickey-shaped porthole mirrors allow spectators to see themselves on a Disney cruise. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)

MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 16: Macy’s unveils the new fleet of floats joining the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 16, 2021 in Moonachie City. Pictured is Gravy Pirates presented by HEINZ. Bringing the magic to Thanksgiving morning and making its mouthwatering Parade debut is the HEINZ Gravy Boat featuring a band of Gravy Pirates! Be on the lookout for the gallivanting Gravy Pirates patrolling the route; their mission is to fight dryness this Thanksgiving by smothering dinner in savory HEINZ gravy! (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)

MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 16: Macy’s unveils the new fleet of floats joining the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 16, 2021 in Moonachie City. Pictured is Magic Meets The Sea float. Captain Minnie Mouse is at the helm as Disney Cruise Line’s float makes its maiden voyage in the Big Apple! Modeled after their newest ship, the Disney Wish, which will set sail next summer, it features classic filigree trim on the bow; plus, Mickey-shaped porthole mirrors allow spectators to see themselves on a Disney cruise. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)

NEW YORK (WJW) — Following a truncated Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade last year due to COVID-19, the 2 1/2-mile long event is back in action this holiday season in New York City.

Tuesday, the department store offered a behind-the-scenes look at the fresh floats expected to make their parade debut come Thursday, Nov. 25.

“Each year, a new set of floats is conceived and crafted by the incredible artisans of Macy’s Parade Studio, a design and production facility that includes carpenters, engineers, electricians, painters, animators, balloon technicians, sculptors, metal fabricators and scenic and costume designers,” the company said in a statement.

As seen in the slideshow above, the new floats are called the following:

Birds of a Feather Stream Together by Peacock

Celebration Gator by Louisiana Office of Tourism

Colossal Wave of Wonder by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

Gravy Pirates by HEINZ

Magic Meets the Sea by Disney Cruise Line

Tiptoe’s North Pole (not pictured)

Along with the new floats, people can expect to see 23 other floats, five giant character balloons (including one of Baby Yoda), 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, marching bands, clowns, Broadway performers, dancers and, obviously, Santa Clause during the parade.

Now in its 95th year, the event is set to hit TVs at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

Find our more about the parade’s safety protocols this year right here.