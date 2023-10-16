[In the player above, watch related FOX 8 News coverage of the unveiling of new marquees at Playhouse Square.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — PAW Patrol Live! is coming to Playhouse Square’s KeyBank State Theatre for five showings, offering an “action-packed, music-filled production” for the little ones.

Performances of PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure are set for:

Saturday, March 9, 2024: 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 10, 2024: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

This interactive, Broadway-style production based on the popular Nickelodeon cartoon has been seen by more than 4.3 million people in more than 40 countries since its debut in 2016, according to the release.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure,’ Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears…Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

Kids will be encouraged to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the “pirate boogie” and help the characters follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 27, and are available online or by calling 216-241-6000. For groups of 10 or more, call 216-640-8600. V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) packages start at $125 and include a premium seat and a photo opportunity with PAW Patrol characters after the show.