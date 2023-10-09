**Related Video Above: Geraldo Rivera remembers the death of his friend John Lennon.**
(WJW) — John Lennon would have been 83 years old today.
While he died more than 40 years ago, the singer-songwriter’s legend lives on, with one of his greatest collaborators remembering him Monday.
“Celebrating the birthday of my wonderful friend and collaborator, John Lennon,” Paul McCartney, now 81, wrote on social media.
The Beatles, the band they started way back in Liverpool in 1960, were only together a mere decade, and yet the obsession with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted foursome remains.
All the members of the group wrote songs beloved to this day, but it was the music crafted by McCartney and Lennon that made up most of the Beatles’ catalogue — forever solidifying them together.
After such a long time, what do you say about a person who meant so much to you, whom you loved and hated? In an interview with SiriusXM The Beatles Channel last December, McCartney talked about how he felt after learning Lennon had been murdered in New York.
“When John died, it was so difficult,” he said. “It was difficult for everyone in the world because he was such a loved character and such a crazy guy. He was so special.”