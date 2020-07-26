PARIS (AP) — Oscar winner Olivia de Havilland, best known as the kindly Melanie in “Gone With the Wind,” has died. She was 104.
Publicist Lisa Goldberg said the actress died peacefully of natural causes on Sunday at her home in Paris.
The doe-eyed brunette was among the last of the great stars from the studio age and was the last surviving major performer from “Gone With the Wind.”
The sister of actress Joan Fontaine, de Havilland won Oscars for “To Each His Own” and “The Heiress,” and appeared with Errol Flynn in several movies, including “The Adventures of Robin Hood.”
You can watch the trailer for “Gone With the Wind” in the video below:
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- Ohio Department of Health reports 10 deaths, 889 new coronavirus cases
- Rare blue lobster named Clawde gets new home at Akron Zoo
- Oscar-winning actress and ‘Gone With the Wind’ star Olivia de Havilland dies at 104
- Healthcare professionals urge leaders to shut down US again as coronavirus cases surge in several states
- LIVE: Motorcade for John Lewis travels through Montgomery, Alabama