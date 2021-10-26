One summer to rule them all? Cleveland Orchestra to screen ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Lord of the Rings’

This photo released by New Line Productions shows actors, from left, Dominic Monaghan as Merry, Elijah Wood as Frodo, Billy Boyd as Pippin and Sean Astin as Sam in a scene from New Line Cinema’s “The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring.” The estate of “Lord of the Rings” creator J.R.R. Tolkien is suing New Line Cinema, the studio that released the trilogy based on his books, claiming the company failed to pay a cut of gross profits for the blockbuster films. (AP Photo/New Line Productions, Pierre Vinet) ** NO SALES **

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Keeping spirits bright, the Cleveland Orchestra is already talking about its upcoming summer programming, bringing two rescheduled film screening events to Blossom Music Center in 2022.

The recent summer at Blossom amphitheater saw a limited run of orchestra performances, but next summer, the group is planning to make up for lost time with “Lord of the Rings” and “Harry Potter” showings, originally scheduled for 2020.

Under the direction of Ludwig Wicki, the orchestra accompanies the film screening of “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” the first film in director Peter Jackson’s original Hobbit-filled series, on July 22-24. The Blossom Festival Chorus and Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus are also a part of this concert.

Then on Aug. 20-21, fans can watch “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” the second film in the magical franchise, as Justin Freer leads the orchestra through the score. The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus is also a part of this event.

Look for the rest of the summer season to be announced sometime next year.

Tickets for the summer shows go on sale for all Nov. 2. Find tickets for all other Cleveland Orchestra concerts right here.