(WJW) — At just 16 years old, Northeast Ohio-native Emyrson Flora has taken “American Idol” by storm, landing in the Top 24 this season.
Sunday, Flora highly impressed the judges singing her version of Miley Cyrus’ “Angels like You” in an episode from Hawaii.
“Your voice is just so powerful, it’s vibrating on a different level. I think you have such a great chance of being the next American Idol,” said judge Katy Perry.
The Walsh Jesuit High School student had said on the show she “felt like she had something to prove,” showing audiences she could sing something a little more upbeat.
The singer’s “American Idol” journey was first aired back in December during audtions. She currently has more than 13,000 followers on TikTok.
Watch Flora’s Sunday performance on YouTube.