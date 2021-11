CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Twenty One Pilots announced Friday “The Icy Tour 2022” would make a stop at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

They’ll play on Tuesday, August 30.

Tickets go on sale next week on Wednesday, November 25 at 10 a.m.

You can buy them here when they go on sale.

The band has also released a digital deluxe version of the new album, Scaled and Icy.

Scaled and Icy is the Columbus duo’s first studio album in 3 years.

More on their tour here.