Northeast Ohio music venues band together on requiring COVID vaccinations, tests at concerts

**Related Video Above: Fake COVID-19 card scams on the rise in Northeast Ohio**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — More than a dozen Northeast Ohio music venues have come together to create a new vaccination policy for concertgoers in light of the uptick of COVID-19 cases.

People attending shows at these spots are going to be required to prove they’ve been vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 in the last 48 hours.

The venues are as follows:

The Agora (Cleveland)

Beachland Ballroom (Cleveland)

Bop Stop (Cleveland)

The Foundry Concert Club (Lakewood)

Grog Shop (Cleveland Heights)

Happy Dog (Cleveland)

Jilly’s Music Room (Akron)

Mahall’s (Lakewood)

Music Box Supper Club (Cleveland)

Musica (Akron)

The Nightlight (Akron)

The Rialto (Akron)

Westside Bowl (Youngstown)

The Winchester Music Tavern (Lakewood)

“As Northeast Ohio venues, we all want to have the same base policy so our fans can understand and feel protected when they come out to support live music,” Cindy Barber, co-owner of Beachland Ballroom, said in a statement.

The new guidelines go into effect starting Sept. 7, and will be in place as long as deemed necessary.

The venues join other concert promoters and artists who’ve announced new vaccination policies in recent days in an effort to keep live music going throughout the country.