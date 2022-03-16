**Related Video Above: Netflix raised monthly subscription prices for all plans .**

(WJW) — The days of using your parents’ Netflix password could soon be numbered.

The streaming giant is reportedly making more plans to crack down on password sharing, first rolling out tests in the next few weeks in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru.

The tests are going to ask subscribers if they’d like to add others to their account for a fee along with transferring viewing profiles to new accounts. The company’s goal is to reportedly root out password sharing between friends and family to supposedly make more money to create higher-end shows.

In a statement, director of product innovation Chengyi Long explained that “While [multiple profiles and streams per account] have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.”

However, in the age of so many streaming services, many households share passwords in order to save hard-earned funds. But there could be a dark side to being so benevolent.

“It’s no secret that password-sharing is a way for consumers to get around the cost of paying for multiple services,” Hari Ravichandran, founder and CEO of Aura digital security, said in a statement last month. “What consumers aren’t considering is that these behaviors make them vulnerable to digital crime when people outside your household — even ones you trust — have your passwords on their devices.”

This isn’t the first time Netflix has taken to cracking down on password sharers. Last March, the company started a trial that sent pop-ups to those they thought were watching from an account they didn’t pay for.

The company upped prices for all subscriptions across the board in January, with packages now ranging from $9.99 to $19.99 per month. The last time they raised prices was Oct. 2020.

Last year, the company reportedly had 221.8 million total paying subscribers worldwide, including 75.2 million in Canada and the United States.