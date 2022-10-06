Mario was introduced in the original “Donkey Kong” video game in 1981, four years before the first-ever "Super Mario Bros." game in 1985.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (WJW) — Japanese video game-maker Nintendo and California animation studio Illumination Entertainment on Thursday dropped the first teaser trailer for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

“It’s been nearly 40 years since the original Mario Bros. game was released in Japan,” said Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto during a Nintendo Direct livestream Thursday afternoon. “Today, lots of people around the world are playing Mario games. Thank you all so much.

“Finally, the world of Super Mario Bros. will become an animated movie.”

The trailer opens with the “King of Koopas” Bowser (Jack Black) and shelled troopers from his fiery, floating domain assailing a snowy kingdom of penguins.

Later, the eponymous plumber Mario (Chris Pratt) is seen being transported into the Mushroom Kingdom, and being greeted by Toad (Keegan-Michael Key).

In a stinger, Mario’s green-suited brother Luigi (Charlie Day) is seen fleeing an army of Bowser’s Dry Bones minions into a foreboding castle.

The cast also features:

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

And Charles Martinet, the voice of Mario in the video games

Producer Chris Meleandri, who founded the animation studio, said in a news release the film aims to present the Mario franchise “in a way that is authentic to its roots.”

Miyamoto asked: “What kind of movie should Super Mario Bros. be?” in a statement Thursday:

“We have been working for a very long time with Chris of Illumination thinking about this question. We are now able to have everyone get a peek at the film. With not just the story itself, but through the characters’ look, their emotions, various gestures, we have built a Super Mario world using the language of film. Please enjoy the unique Mushroom Kingdom experience spread widely on the theater screen. Also keep an eye out for the characters, and memories from Nintendo games sprinkled in small parts of the screen throughout the film. The release is just around the corner, and we are in the fine tuning phase finalizing all the details, just as we do with a Nintendo game. It is a film for all ages to enjoy, and I ask everyone to please cheer for Mario at the theaters.” Shigeru Miyamoto, representative director, fellow of Nintendo

The film is set to premiere in 2023, two decades since the Mario brothers’ first debut on the silver screen in 1993, portrayed by Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo.

The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and its screenplay was written by Matthew Fogel of Illumination’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” according to BusinessWire.

Illumination was founded in 2007 and produced films in the “Despicable Me” and “Dr. Seuss” franchises.