CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Music will ring out from Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica again soon.

Friday, Live Nation announced Cleveland’s Own Nine Inch Nails would be performing in their home town for two nights, with the Pixies as the special guests.

The shows are scheduled for September 21 and September 23.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14, at 10 a.m. here.