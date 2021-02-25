Nickelodeon nostalgia: Paramount+ announces reboots of ‘Rugrats,’ ‘Dora the Explorer’ and ‘The Fairly OddParents’

(WJW) — The Nickelodeon nostalgia is real. Several old Nickelodeon cartoons are getting reboots on Paramount+.

According to Paramount+, “The Rugrats,” “The Fairly OddParents” and “Dora the Explorer” will be rebooted for the streaming service.

Paramount+ announced on Twitter Wednesday that they will be reviving the Rugrats. The new series will feature the original series’ voice cast with a new updated animation style.

The original version of the show followed a group of toddlers — Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, Angelica Pickles, Susie Carmichael, and Phil and Lil DeVille — as they explore the world. The show ran for nine seasons.

The streaming service is also creating live-action versions of “Dora the Explorer” and “The Fairly OddParents.”

At 10 seasons and 172 episodes, the original “The Fairly OddParents” was one of the longest-running animated series on Nickelodeon. The show followed Timmy Turner, a 10-year-old boy, his fairy godparents, and his mean babysitter, Vicky.

“Dora the Explorer,” which ran for eight seasons, followed 7-year-old Dora Marquez as she went on adventures with her talking purple backpack and sidekick, Boots the monkey.

It is unclear at this time if these shows will follow the same characters.

Paramount+ is expected to launch on March 4.

Subscribers will be able to stream 7,000 episodes of Nickelodeon hit shows, as well as other Paramount-owned content.

