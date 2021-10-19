New TV show ‘911 Crisis Center’ spotlights day in the life of Chagrin Valley area dispatchers

(WJW) — An emergency call center in Northeast Ohio is soon getting the small screen treatment.

The new documentary-style show “911 Crisis Center,” coming to Oxygen starting Nov. 6, features Chagrin Valley area dispatchers as they navigate emergency calls from around the region.

In a fresh trailer for the show, which can be viewed right here, one dispatcher says, “We are helping people in the worst moments of their lives.” While another adds, “When we answer, it could be the difference between life and death.”

The show highlights everyone from newbies to seasoned professionals, examining how they deal with the challenges of the job.

“From gut-wrenching to heartwarming, these very first responders hear it all over the course of a 12-hour shift,” the network explains about the show on its website.