NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — There’s a new summer music festival to look forward to in Northeast Ohio. Called Victory Live festival, the two-day event brings back two fan favorites: WMMS Buzzard Fest and WGAR Country Jam.

The first day of the Victory Park-held fest offers up plenty of rock, while the second day is all county. Take a look at the lineups below:

Friday, Aug. 4 — WMMS Buzzard Fest

Incubus

Bush

Filter

Welshly Arms

Saturday, Aug. 5 — WGAR Country Jam

Chris Young

Brian Kelley

Gavin DeGraw

Dalton Dover

Tigirlily Gold

Graphic courtesy Victory Live festival

Tickets are now available, and, for adults, start at $65 for one day and $109 for both days. These costs do not include added fees. Find out more about tickets for kids and VIP packages right here.

Buzzard Fest is coming back after a 23-year hiatus and County Jam hasn’t taken place for three years. Find out more about the headliners and the North Ridgeville-located festival itself right here.

