Music Box Cleveland offering in-person concerts again in May

**Related Video Above: Beachland Ballroom reopening for live concerts.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Music Box Supper Club in the Flats is reopening for live, in-person concerts come May.

Yes, live music happening with people in the same indoor space, the music venue announced Monday. Of course, coronavirus safety restrictions will still be in place for these events, including mask wearing when not seated at tables and social distancing.

“The Music Box is very excited to bring live music, fabulous food, and fun back to the riverfront. Spring is in the air and we can’t wait to see you,” said the Music Box’s Mike and Colleen Miller in a statement.

The in-person concert series starts of May 2 at noon with the Becky Boyd Blues Brunch in the Supper Club.

Head to the Music Box’s website to find a rundown of upcoming concerts.

Concertgoers are asked to select their table when purchasing tickets.

The venue offered some small, in-person concerts last year.