Metal fans rejoice: Metallica’s drive-in concert showing in Northeast Ohio this summer

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Heavy Metal band Metallica is getting in on the drive-in theater concert action later this month.

Garth Brooks moved along the trend when he offered a drive-in concert in June, and other country acts soon followed. Now the California-based Metallica is offering a drive-in concert experience Aug. 29 to fans across the nation, including nearly 20 locations in Ohio (in places like Magic City Drive-In Theater in Barberton and Mayfield Road Drive-In in Chardon).

The concert is the metal quartet’s first in nearly a year.

Last September, the band postponed its tour after its singer James Hetfield checked into rehab.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday. While tickets aren’t cheap, at $115 each, one ticket covers up to six people per vehicle.

“In all of rock, it literally doesn’t get any bigger than Metallica,” said Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Live that is producing the event, in a statement. “Over the course of their career these guys have completely redefined rock, touring and frankly what’s possible in terms of success in this industry.”

Anyone purchasing a ticket will also receive four digital download of the band’s album “S&M2.” Three Days Grace is set to open the show.

We’re bringing the Metallica live experience to a drive-in theater near you on August 29 with a concert filmed for the big screen, presented by @encoredrivein! Tix go on sale Friday, 8/14 with a Fifth Member presale on Wednesday, 8/12. Visit https://t.co/USlKNdaEll for more info. pic.twitter.com/AiD8sPe4IS — Metallica (@Metallica) August 10, 2020

