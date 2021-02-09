Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died at 76 years old.

Wilson died in Las Vegas, publicist Jay Schwartz told KABC-TV. When she died and other details weren’t immediately clear.

Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes. She stayed with the group until it was officially disbanded by Motown in 1977.

The group’s first No. 1, million-selling song, “Where Did Our Love Go,” was released June 17, 1964.

In 2019, Wilson was a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars.”

In her last tweet, she shared a song she collaborated on to benefit an organization that offers support and awareness of mental health issues.

I'm so proud to be part of this special song "You Are Not Alone" to unite with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) to raise funds and awareness to mental health. 💕 https://t.co/KGZcmNl9Gohttps://t.co/lkZ4q8eJ7D — Mary Wilson (@MWilsonSupreme) January 29, 2021