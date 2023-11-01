**Related Video Above: The holiday song already played 300,000 times during first five days of September**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Halloween is over, which means Mariah Carey is now telling everyone it’s time to start listening to Christmas music.

Despite the fact we haven’t even made it to Thanksgiving, the diva is continuing her tradition of letting people know it’s MariahSZN, starting the day after Halloween.

Taking to social media early Wednesday morning, she posted “It’s…… TIME!!!” along with a video of her being melted from a block of ice while properly clad in formfitting Santa gear.

Of course, people don’t need to be told twice to listen to her 1994 smash “All I Want For Christmas is You.” Last year, the tune topped the Billboard Hot 100 for at least 10 weeks.

For those who want to hear the song in person, Carey is coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Thursday, Dec. 7, spreading joy for all to hear with her Merry Christmas One and All Tour.

Look for some local radio stations to be switching to holiday music programming in the days to come.