(WJW) — Cleveland is back on the schedule for Madonna’s North American tour, which was postponed in June while the singer dealt with health complications.
Live Nation on Tuesday announced most of the dates on her The Celebration Tour were rescheduled. They include a Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.
Madonna was originally slated for the Fieldhouse on Aug. 2. Tickets for that show will be honored on the new date, according to a Tuesday news release.
“Getting all shows rescheduled was the number one priority,” reads the release. “Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts a few shows noted below will be canceled. Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future.”
It’ll be the first time Madonna has performed in The Land since 2012. See all her tour dates here.
The tour was previously postponed, as the singer recovered from what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection” which kept her in an intensive care unit for several days.