[Watch related coverage on transparency around “junk fees” charged by ticketing services.]

(WJW) — Cleveland is back on the schedule for Madonna’s North American tour, which was postponed in June while the singer dealt with health complications.

Live Nation on Tuesday announced most of the dates on her The Celebration Tour were rescheduled. They include a Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.

Madonna was originally slated for the Fieldhouse on Aug. 2. Tickets for that show will be honored on the new date, according to a Tuesday news release.

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Madonna speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

In this file photo taken on August 21, 2018 Madonna poses in the press room at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.(Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 02: Singer Madonna looks on on during a press conference for the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Center in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on February 2, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

FILE – Madonna speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Madonna will launch a new tour through North America and Europe this summer that will be include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100. The 35-city tour will kick off on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

“Getting all shows rescheduled was the number one priority,” reads the release. “Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts a few shows noted below will be canceled. Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future.”

It’ll be the first time Madonna has performed in The Land since 2012. See all her tour dates here.

The tour was previously postponed, as the singer recovered from what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection” which kept her in an intensive care unit for several days.