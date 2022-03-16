MIAMI (WJW) — It was only a matter of time, as there seems to be a cruise for everything these days, but soon “Schitt’s Creek” fans can gather together on a themed cruise.

Called “Moira’s Boat Party: Ew, Cruising!” the ship heads out of Miami, Florida, on March 30, 2023, setting sail for the Bahamas and Key West. While the show’s stars aren’t set to be aboard, Rose Family fans can expect five days of dress-ups and plenty of karaoke.

Some of the events taking place onboard, because, as show lovers know, it’s not all about the destination, appear quite entertaining:

“I like the wine, not the label” wine tasting

Jocelyn’s Bingo

“Fold in the cheese” dinner

Night of a 1,000 Moiras

Bébe’s Chamber Wig Sail Away Party with Fruit Wine

A Jazzagals performance

The cost of this cruise starts at $999, but, as Alexis would say, “Love that journey for me.”

The cruise is put on by the same folks behind the Golden Girls cruise, Flip Phone Events and Dream Vacations, and is taking place on the Celebrity Summit ship.

The cruise runs from March 30-April 3 of next year. Find out more about pricing and availability right here.