Los Angeles Chargers poke fun of Cleveland in 2021 NFL schedule announcement

Cleveland Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) celebrates with his teammates after making an interception during an NFL football game agains the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Cleveland defeated Pittsburgh 24-22. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.

And while in the Los Angeles Chargers’ case, they typed it out, we think they could have at least been a little more creative when they chose to disparage the city of Cleveland in announcing their 2021-2022 schedule via a cheesy PowerPoint.

As presented by defensive end Joey Bosa, of The Ohio State University fame and who reportedly crafted the PowerPoint, all the usual jokes are there: Calling us the “Mistake on the Lake,” and saying there’s nothing to do while visiting.

Watch for the Browns turn at about 45 seconds into the video below:

should we REALLY make our schedule release video a powerpoint?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/ePBMGFNJz1 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) May 12, 2021

Sure, the last time the teams met up in 2018, the Chargers won 38-14. But that was then. Words, written and spoken, aside, the moment of truth comes during Week 5 (Oct. 10), when the Browns head to L.A. The game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST.

One fun tidbit: the PowerPoint does say the Steelers’ team motto is JuJu Smith-Shuster’s own “The Browns is the Browns.” Find the entire slideshow right here.

Earlier in the day, the Chargers’ social media crew also took to Twitter by describing their next season opponents as Pop-Tarts flavors:

Needless to say, it’s been a busy day.