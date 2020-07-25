Longtime television host Regis Philbin dies at 88

NEW YORK (WJW) — Longtime television host Regis Philbin has died at 88 years old, his family confirmed to People on Saturday.

The Philbin family released the following statement to the magazine:

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

A source told TMZ that Philbin died Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack at his New York City home, however the family has not yet confirmed that information.

He had reportedly been battling heart disease for awhile. Philbin underwent an angioplasty in the ’90s and a triple bypass surgery in 2007.

Philbin has been a staple of American television since 1988 when began his career as the host of Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee alongside Kathie Lee Gifford.

In 2001, the franchise became Live! with Regis and Kelly, co-starring Kelly Ripa. Philbin left the show in 2011 after 23 years on-air.

Philbin was also the original host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” from 1999 to 2002.

He also hosted “Million Dollar Password” the first season of “America’s Got Talent” and had recurring appearances on “Today,” “Rachael Ray,” “The Talk,” “The Meredith Vieira Show” “The Tonight Show,” “Entertainment Tonight,” “The View,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” “Late Show with David Letterman,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Good Morning America,” “Wheel of Fortune,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “Jeopardy!” “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” and more.

