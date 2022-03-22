**Related Video Above: Machine Gun Kelly announces upcoming tour will have a Cleveland show.**

CHICAGO (WJW) — Lollapalooza is officially back in action this summer in Chicago, and Tuesday, the renowned music festival announced its 2022 lineup.

Cleveland’s own Machine Gun Kelly is one of the headliners, along with established rock bands Metallica and Green Day and music for the younger folks, including Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Doja Cat, Lil Baby and Kygo. The lineup announcement has already divided Twitter, with many festival fans taking a definitive “love” or “hate” stance.

The event is back at Grant Park running four days from July 28-31. Only 4-day passes are currently on sale, starting at $350 per person.

Find the full lineup below:

Graphic courtesy Lollapalooza