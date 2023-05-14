**Related Video Above: CLE area concerts to see in 2023.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lizzo took Cleveland by storm Friday offering up one of the biggest shows of the spring at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

But following her “The Special 2our” performance, the singer-songwriter/flute player/dancer needed some sustenance. Enter La Plaza Supermarket, which has a Mexican food counter in the front of its locale on the border of Lakewood and Cleveland on Lakewood Heights Boulevard.

“I was determined to find good food in Cleveland, Ohio,” Lizzo said in a TikTok video, pointing to her takeout container of tacos, which she described as including cactus, rice, beans and veggies.

Taking a bite of one taco, the star couldn’t contain herself: “Baby, if this is what the vegan tacos taste like? It’s seasoned.”

FILE – Lizzo performs on NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza, July 15, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

She soon lathered her taco up with a creamy green sauce and dug in for more, exclaiming “It’s so good!”

Trying an array of sauces, and even eating the “innards” of the tacos that had dropped out of her corn tortillas, she described the food as being “So buttery, it is so buttery and creamy, almost kinda cheesy … even though there is no cheese.”

Lizzo also showed off her digs prior to her performance, explaining, in a TikTok video titled “Typical Ohio Behavior,” that she was the first musician to stay in the Cleveland Cavaliers locker room —which she more than made her home.

You can find out more about La Plaza Supermarket right here.

**Editor’s Note: Lizzo’s TikTok videos do contain adult language.**