List: Black Friday 2021 deals we know about so far

**In the video, above, see why your Christmas tree could cost more this year**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Whether you like the thrill of waiting in line to enter an actual store or prefer opening your laptop to head to a website, there is a Black Friday deal for you this year.

While many of the price cuts came early, the day after Thanksgiving remains the largest deal day of them all.

Here’s a pretty thorough list of national stores and sites participating in Black Friday this year (note, that many of the items on sale are only available in limited quantities):

Amazon

Amazon began offering Black Friday-worthy deals in early October, including on Amazon Fire TV Sticks, vacuums, slippers, tools and more. New “epic” deals are reportedly dropping daily. Find out more about the discounts right here.

Bath & Body Works

While the soap and scented candle store has plenty of deals all year round, including these going on right now, Black Friday brings a chance for anyone who spends $40 to get a box of goodies valued at more than $100 for just $40. Find out more here. The store reportedly opens at 6 a.m.

Bed, Bath and Beyond

The store is offering what they’re calling Early Black Friday starting Nov. 22. It’s five days worth of savings, with deals for kitchen items, Christmas decorations, bedding, and, as the store’s name makes clear, beyond. Check out the store’s holiday catalogue right here.

Best Buy

Black Friday deals started back in October for this big box store and are continuing right now. But the week of Thanksgiving, Best Buy will start another round of deals lasting all week, instead of one day. Find our more about their Black Friday deals right here. Stores will be closed nationwide on Thanksgiving.

Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops

Starting Nov. 27, people can get plenty of deals at these outdoors gear shops. Stuff for hunting and fishing and staying warm is all going on sale. Take a full look at all of the deals right here. Stores reportedly open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Costco

Come Black Friday weekend (which includes Thanksgiving, but only online), the company is offering quite the smorgasbord of deals in-warehouse and online, including on wine refrigerators, TVs and diamond jewelry. Check out the savings right here.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Offering up to 50% off for select items right now on its site, the sporting goods store has yet to announce their official Black Friday deals. Find out more right here.

JCPenney

The department store is offering deals for the whole family Black Friday weekend, Friday through Sunday. We’re talking bedding, cookware and affordable clothing options. With doors opening on the main day at 5 a.m. Check out the store’s Black Friday ad scan right here.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s Black Friday deals started back in October, nd the week of Black Friday, they’re offering even more deals. The store is closed on Thanksgiving, but will be open on Black Friday at 5 a.m. Expect huge online savings, both of those days. Find out more on these deals right here.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s Black Friday deals ad has not dropped yet, but you can find early deals going on every day on their website, along with some deals that last now through Nov. 30. From tools to appliances, find out more right here.

Macy’s

Closed on Thanksgiving, the department store opens up at 6 a.m. on Black Friday offering plenty of deals from cozy clothing to Instant Pots. Find the full ad catalogue right here.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is offering Black Friday deals now through Nov. 26, which can be found here. The high-end department store is offering deals on everything from All-Clad pots to puffer jackets and expect stores to have even more.

Target

Target is another store staying closed Thanksgiving Day with plans to be open on Nov. 26, Black Friday at 7 a.m. However, their Black Friday sales start earlier in the week, meaning Monday, Nov. 22, at the store may be even more busy than Friday. Deals on Nintendo Switches, KitchenAid Mixers and Bose headphones abound. Find the full Target’s ad catalogue right here.

Walmart

Walmart’s Black Friday week deals begin on Walmart’s website on Monday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. (Walmart+ members can get access at 3 p.m.) and continues in stores at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday, Nov. 26. The store is closed Thanksgiving. Find out more about the company’s upcoming deals, which include Apple products and blenders and kid’s toys, right here.

Wayfair

Although the homeware website is famous for its deals, they’re already offering Black Friday sales of up to 80% off. The sale on everything from patio furniture to wall art is happening through Nov. 30. Find out more right here.

Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty, Black Friday is one long week. Starting online on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. CT, and in store Sunday, Nov. 21, fans of makeup and haircare products can get deals on curling irons, perfume, fake eyelashes and so much more. Take a look at all the deals, which last though Saturday, Nov. 27, right here.

Look for updates to this list as more deals are announced closer to Black Friday.