** See prior coverage of Playhouse Square’s new marquees in the player above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A new multi-year tour of “Les Misérables,” one of the longest-running Broadway productions of all time, kicks off Friday at Playhouse Square.

Show dates are set for Oct. 7 through Oct. 30 at Playhouse Square’s KeyBank State Theatre, 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Show times are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets, ranging in price from $29 to $129, are available on the theater’s website or by calling 216-241-6000. For group orders of 15 or more tickets, call 216-640-8600.

“Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, ‘Les Misérables’ tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption — a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit,” reads a news release from Playhouse Square. “This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.”

The show’s last North American production ended after in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, after 94 engagements, according to the release.

The tour beginning Friday in Cleveland is expected to span more than 60 week-long and multi-week engagements over at least the next two years, according to a news release from Playhouse Square.

“The phenomenon of ‘Les Misérables’ never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom,” the show’s producer Cameron Mackintosh is quoted in the release. “No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it’s time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be ‘Bringing Her Home’ to you.”

The tour will feature Nick Cartell as fugitive Jean Valjean; Truman Boyd as Inspector Javert; Matt Crowle as Thénardier; Christina Rose as Madame Thénardier; Haley Dortch as Fantine; Devin Archer as Enjolras; Christine Heesun Hwang as Éponine; Gregory Lee Rodriguez as Marius; and Addie Morales as Cosette.

The score includes classic songs like “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More” and “Master of the House.”