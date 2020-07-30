Late ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera to make final TV appearance Friday

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — Actress Naya Rivera will be featured Friday in what’s believed to be her final television appearance. Rivera will appear in an episode of Netflix’s baking competition Sugar Rush, according to Deadline.

The Glee star will serve as a guest judge on the Los Angeles-based production alongside host Hunter March and judges Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo. According to Deadline, this was the last show Rivera shot before production was shutdown in Hollywood due to COVID-19.

Rivera died after she went missing in a Los Angeles-area lake earlier this month. Her body was recovered July 13.

She was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles on July 24, US Weekly reports. Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, Paul Walker and several other late actors have been laid the rest in the famous cemetery.

According to Deadline, Netflix spoke with Rivera’s longtime manager Gladys Gonzalez about whether or not to release the program as planned. The decision was made to move forward and dedicate the episode in her honor.

The Sugar Rush episode featuring Rivera will be released Friday.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: