Lake Erie Crushers need you to sing the national anthem

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 27: Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem before a game with the New York Giants taking on the Buffalo Bills prior to Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on January 27, 1991 in Tampa, Florida. The Giants won 20-19. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — The Lake Erie Crushers should be back in the swing of things this spring, and the independent baseball league team needs locals to sing the national anthem at the start of each home game.

While no one is expected to be Whitney Houston, team management is looking for quality.

Those soloists up to trios looking to show off their stuff should sign up for a slot on April 16 at Mercy Health Stadium (2009 Baseball Boulevard, Avon) by contacting contact ifarmwald@lakeeriecrushers.com.

The team is also looking for school or church groups and bands to perform.

Find out more about the auditions right here. The team’s home opener is currently scheduled for Friday, May 13.