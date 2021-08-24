Labor Day Weekend 2021: The Northeast Ohio events you need to know about

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The unofficial final weekend of summer is nearing, with Labor Day hitting Monday, Sept. 6.

And plenty of celebrations are going down across the area — although some COVID-19 restrictions can be expected — to commemorate the fact that summer did come and will come again.

Check out some of the big Northeast Ohio events below:

Asian Lantern Festival – Through Sept. 5

The final weekend of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s ultra lit Asian Lantern Festival thoughtfully coincides with Labor Day weekend. This year, there are two options to experience all of the light displays: either walk through or drive through. Find out more in the video above and find tickets right here.

Akron Pizza Festival – Sept. 3-5

Back this year with all of the slices of ‘za you can handle, the Akron Pizza Fest is hitting up Lock 3 (200 South Main Street) Friday through Sunday of Labor Day weekend. Expect live music, free corn hole and even a pizza eating contest. Find out more about the event right here.

Barberton Labor Day BBQ & Music Festival – Sept. 4-6

There will be barbeque. All of the kinds. Plus, music and a fishing derby and on Saturday night after the Disco Inferno concert at 7 p.m., fireworks are going to light up the night sky in Barberton (Lake Anna, 615 West Park Avenue). A Labor Day parade is set for Monday at 10 a.m., too. Find out more about the festivities right here.

Cleveland National Air Show – Sept. 4-6

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are set to grace the skies at Burke Lakefront Airport right on the shores of Lake Erie for the Cleveland National Air Show this Labor Day weekend. Fans can expect plenty of planes, food and more at the event.

Cleveland Pops Orchestra Concert – Sept. 4

Free live music with the Cleveland Pops Orchestra? That’s what you’re getting with this Labor Day weekend show at the annual Elyria concert event. The show starts at 7 p.m. at Ely Square on 400 Broad Street. Find more info right here.

Cleveland Orchestra’s salute to John Williams – Sept. 4-5

John Williams wrote the themes to “Jaws” “Harry Potter” and “Star Wars.” You know this music, it’s ingrained in you. And the Cleveland Orchestra is playing all of that goodness under the direction of Hollywood conductor Richard Kaufman over Labor Day Weekend at Blossom Music Center. Find tickets for the lawn and otherwise right here. Shows start at 7 p.m.

Cleveland Oktoberfest – Sept. 3-6, Sept. 10-11

This year’s iteration is being held at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Middleburg Heights over Labor Day weekend and the weekend after, as last year’s event was canceled due to COVID. And revelers can expect beer, German food, wiener dog races and polka tunes aplenty over that time. Tickets are $15 at the door. Find tickets for the event right here. (And watch more in the video above.)

Geauga County Fair – Sept. 2-6

Celebrating its 199th year, the Geauga County Fair is back. Located at 14373 North Cheshire Street in ​Burton, the event is offering food, rides, grand stand shows and much more. Find advanced tickets right here.

Hartville Flea Market – Sept. 4-6

Celebrating 80 years, the Hartville Flea Market is one of those places you can find truly anything and for a fair price … if you’re willing to dig through literal acres of items. Remember: arriving early is key. It opens at 8 a.m. Find out more about the event right here.

Kamm’s Corners Greek Festival – Sept. 3-6

Opa! The free Kamm’s Corners Greek Festival is going down at the George Varouh Cretan Club of Cleveland all Labor Day weekend long. Enjoy music and dancing and incredible Crete cuisine. Find out more about the event right here.

Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival 2021 – Sept. 3-5

Hale Farm and Village in Bath Township is host to the Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival over Labor Day weekend, offering a space for more than 170 local artisans to show their wares. Masks are required indoors at this venue. Find out more about times and costs right here.

Shaker Heights Labor Day Parade – Sept. 6

Kicking off on Labor Day at 9 a.m., the entire city of Shaker Heights and beyond is invited out to celebrate. The city parade starts at the corner of Van Aken Boulavard and Lee Road and rolls eastward toward the Van Aken District. Find out more right here.

Stow Summer Sunset Blast – Sept. 4-5

Held at Silver Springs Park (5238 Young Road), revelers can expect delicious fair food, nostolgia-filled music and, of course fireworks. The event runs 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. both nights. Find out more right here.

St. Rocco’s Festival – Sept. 3-6

The annual St. Rocco Church Italian Festival is continuing on this Labor Day weekend in Cleveland, albeit once again in a different capacity than its previous century of iterations. Yes, this year, fans can get delicious Italian food in a drive-thru. Find out more about times and costs right here.

**Reminder: As the spread of COVID-19 continues across the state, mask and vaccinations regulations could change for each event.**