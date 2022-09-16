CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland native Kid Cudi is bringing a one-day music festival Moon Man’s Landing Saturday to the Flats West Bank.

If you want tickets, act fast because they’re almost gone.

Here’s what you need to know if you go:

When and where

Doors open at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and the first shows start at 3:20 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

The festival is happening, rain or shine, at the Flats West Bank, 2014 Sycamore St.

The lineup and schedule

There are two stages. Here’s the timing for each act:

Entergalactic Stage

3:20 p.m.: Chip Tha Ripper

4:10 p.m.: Pusha T

5:20 p.m.: Don Toliver

6:30 p.m.: Dominic Fike

7:40 p.m.: Haim

8:55 p.m.: Playboi Carti

10:15 p.m.: Kid Cudi

Bose Stage

3:45 p.m.: DJ Steph Floss

4:30 p.m.: E-V

5:30 p.m.: Jaden

6:30 p.m.: Strick

7:30 p.m.: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

8:30 p.m.: 070 Shake

How to get tickets

Tickets are 95% sold, according to the festival’s Facebook page, so there’s not much time left to get your spot. Buy tickets here.

The only direct-sale general admission tickets left are for the highest tier, which cost $179. With tax and a service fee, that comes to $217 out the door. Top-tier VIP packages for festival-goers ages 21 and older are still available for $375, or $451 with tax and fee.

VIP packages get you access to the area next to the stage, VIP-only restrooms and fast entry.

Lots of resale tickets are still up for grabs, but they’ll cost a bit more.

As of Friday afternoon, Ticketmaster had general admission tickets for resale at $287 each and VIP tickets for $887 each.

StubHub had dozens of general admission tickets for resale for between $213 and $346 and VIP tickets for $784.

SeatGeek had general admission tickets from $180 to $314 and VIP tickets for $713.

Payment plans are also available.

How to get there

There’s no parking at the festival.

You can have a rideshare service drop off and pick up near the intersection of Elm Street and Hemlock Avenue, which is about two blocks away from the venue.

Some RTA routes will also hit the Detroit Avenue and West 25th Street intersection, which is about a 10-minute walk from the venue. See all routes here.

Get more information here.

Here’s a list what you can and can’t bring.