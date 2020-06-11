Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock file for divorce after nearly 7 years of marriage

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are going their separate ways after nearly 7 years of marriage.

Clarkson has filed for divorce from Blackstock, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Representatives for Clarkson have not yet responded to CNN’s request for comment.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Singer Kelly Clarkson (R) and Brandon Blackstock attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

The “Voice” coach and Blackstock, a music manager, have been married since October 2013 and have two children together, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

Blackstock also has two children from a previous marriage.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Clarkson and Blackstock spent their time together at their property in Montana. It was from there that Clarkson recorded her daily television program and her appearances on NBC’s “The Voice.”

In the documents, filed June 4, Clarkson, who filed as Kelly Blackstock, the singer is requesting joint legal and physical custody of the children.

The court documents say the pair had a prenuptial agreement.

