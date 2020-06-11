1  of  2
Breaking News
Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock file for divorce after nearly 7 years of marriage

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are going their separate ways after nearly 7 years of marriage.

Clarkson has filed for divorce from Blackstock, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Representatives for Clarkson have not yet responded to CNN’s request for comment.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Singer Kelly Clarkson (R) and Brandon Blackstock attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

The “Voice” coach and Blackstock, a music manager, have been married since October 2013 and have two children together, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

Blackstock also has two children from a previous marriage.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Clarkson and Blackstock spent their time together at their property in Montana. It was from there that Clarkson recorded her daily television program and her appearances on NBC’s “The Voice.”

In the documents, filed June 4, Clarkson, who filed as Kelly Blackstock, the singer is requesting joint legal and physical custody of the children.

The court documents say the pair had a prenuptial agreement.

More on Kelly Clarkson, here.

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral