Keith Urban’s tour production manager dies after falling off stage prior to Put-in-Bay concert

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (AP/WJW) — The longtime tour production manager for country star Keith Urban has died after falling from a stage before an Ohio concert.

Randy “Baja” Fletcher, 72, reportedly died on Aug. 27 at a hospital after falling the previous day while preparing for Urban’s appearance at Bash on the Bay on the Lake Erie island of Put-in-Bay.

Fletcher became Urban’s tour manager in 2011 after working for music stars such as Brooks & Dunn, Waylon Jennings, Randy Travis and ZZ Top.

Fletcher received the Country Music Association’s first Touring Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017, describing his five-decade career as “unparalleled.”

His lone break from five decades of touring came in 1969 when he joined the U.S. Army and served a tour in Vietnam.

Urban released the following statement to FOX 8, following Fletcher’s death:

Baja Fletcher loved people. Now that’s a phrase that’s a lot easier, and more often said than done. But, this man truly did love people…. and music… and life…and he lived it right. He saw the commonality in all of us and I can promise you this, once you’d been in the orbit of his light, he’d stay with you forever. Some people ask are you a ‘glass half full or a glass half empty’ kinda person? Baja’s view was ‘what a beautiful glass’. I loved him. We all loved him – and I’m grateful he chose us as his road family for 10 years. Keith Urban