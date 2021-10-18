Kanye West has reportedly officially changed his name to ‘Ye’

**Related Video Above: The artist previously known as Kanye West made an ill-fated run for president in 2020.**

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — He is Kanye West no more.

A Los Angeles judge reportedly approved the musician’s request to change his legal name from Kanye Omari West to simply “Ye,” TMZ reported. For years, he’s gone by the nickname, even lending the moniker to his 2018 album title, but now, the one-name-only is official.

Ye had filed documentation with the California court asking for a name change about two months ago.

At this time, Kim Kardashian West is continuing to hold onto the surname, as are the couple’s children, with divorce proceedings still moving forward.

It appears Ye was talking about the meaning behind the name even back in 2018, when he spoke with radio host Big Boy.

“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible. In the Bible it means you,” he explained. “So, I’m you. And I’m us. It’s us. It went from being Kanye, which means the only one to just Ye, just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused—everything. It’s more of a reflection of who we are [as] beings.”