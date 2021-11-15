Journey, Toto coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse next year

CLEVELAND (WJW) — For those who never stopped believin’ that Journey would soon come to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse stage, the moment has finally come.

The band, which is set to release a brand new album next summer, just announced plans to head Cleveland’s way on May 7 as part of its Freedom Tour 2022.

“It’s that time — time to get back to where we are used to being — on Stage,” said lead guitarist Neal Schon said in a press release. “We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited.”

Toto is also playing with the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame-inducted group.

Journey was last seen at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (then known as Quicken Loans Arena) back in 2019 with Def Leppard.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 19. Find out more about the event right here.