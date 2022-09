(WJW) — S’more season continues with brand new marshmallow flavors to tear open around the firepit.

In honor of the changing of the seasons, Jet-Puffed is offering the following new items: candy corn and pumpkin spice marshmallows.

Yes, we now have more pumpkin spice and candy corn-flavored options.

A friendly reminder that fall doesn’t actually start until Sept. 22.