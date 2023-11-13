[Watch previous Nexstar coverage in the player above.]

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW) — A rising country music star is getting top billing for Bash on the Bay.

Jelly Roll, who performs “Dead Man Walking,” “Son of a Sinner” and “Save Me” and won multiple awards at the 57th Annual Country Music Awards including New Artist of the Year, is bringing his country rap/rock style to day one of the Put-in-Bay music festival on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.

Oliver Anthony is set to open for Jelly Roll on Wednesday. His first song “Rich Men North of Richmond” became an “overnight national sensation” and debuted on the Billboard charts at No. 1. Also set for day one are Warren Zeiders, who performs “Ride the Lightning”; Ashland Craft; and Logan Crosby.

HARDY, who performs “Rednecker,” “Give Heaven Some Hell” and “Truck Bed,” is set to head up day two of the festival on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. HARDY earned the most nominations at this year’s CMAs and won three awards, including Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

Opening for HARDY on Thursday is ERNEST, whose biggest hit to-date is “Flower Shops” with Morgan Wallen. Also performing are Drake White & The Big Fire, Tigirlily Gold and Cory Farley.

The two-day outdoor music festival happens at Put-in-Bay Airport on South Bass Island. One- and two-day tickets are available on eTix.com. Get hotel options and more information on Put-in-Bay at VisitPutinBay.com.