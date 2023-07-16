HARTFORD, Conn. (WJW) — Country superstar Jason Aldean abruptly left the stage in the middle of a performance in Connecticut Saturday night.

As seen in video footage of the incident, the musician pulled back while singing “Crazy Town,” tried to continue singing and then ran off, never returning that evening leaving fans puzzled.

The venue released a statement regarding the incident Sunday morning:

“Yesterday’s Jason Aldean show will be rescheduled for a future date,” the Xfinity Theatre said on Twitter. “We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason. A rep has confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night’s performance.”

Jason Aldean performs “Tough Crowd” at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Thankfully, Aldean is feeling “a lot better,” he announced in a Twitter video Sunday afternoon, and it appears this health scare is not going to affect future shows on his Highway Desperado Tour, including the upcoming performance at Blossom Music Center scheduled for Thursday.

In the video, he thanked his fans profusely, explaining he was out playing golf all day and the heat got to him.

“Obviously, not the way I wanted the show to end, not what I was hoping for the first weekend of the tour by any means,” the 46-year-old said, promising to make it up to his fans.

