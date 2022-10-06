** See prior coverage of Cleveland’s Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in the player above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The studio that put on Cleveland’s Immersive Van Gogh exhibit is teaming up with Walt Disney Animation Studios on a new show that will transport audiences to the Magic Kingdom of Disney animations.

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will debut in Toronto in December, then travel the United States and the world in 2023, offering showings in Cleveland, Columbus, Nashville, Detroit, Denver, Boston, San Antonio, Las Vegas and Minneapolis, according to a news release.

Scheduling and ticket information will be announced at a future date, according to the release. You can sign up for priority access on the show’s website.

“Audiences will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them — from hit films of today like “Encanto,” “Zootopia” and “Frozen,” to all of the classics including “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan” and “Pinocchio,” reads the release.

It’s a first-time collaboration between Disney and Lighthouse Immersive Studios, which opened the 360-degree Vincent Van Gogh art exhibit in Cleveland last year. The exhibit sold more than 5 million tickets nationwide, according to the release. The Disney exhibit is set for the same spot: Lighthouse Artspace Cleveland, 850 E. 72nd St., Cleveland.

See photos of last year’s Immersive Van Gogh exhibit below:

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

“Like so many of us, I have a life-long love of Disney films,” Lighthouse founder Corey Ross is quoted in the release. “I’ve grown up with them since childhood and so has my family. The work lends itself brilliantly to the immersive experience and I am confident this program will give our guests the opportunity to be engulfed in the world of Disney, making them feel like they’re standing next to their favorite characters and seeing the world through their eyes.

“Just imagine journeying through Zootopia with Judy Hopps, diving to the ocean floor with Ariel, flying on a magic carpet with Aladdin and stepping into Casita with Mirabel and the family Madrigal. This is where the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will take you.”