Jamie Lynn Spears speaks out on Britney’s conservatorship

*Fox 8’s Natalie Herbick spoke to Jamie Lynn Spears a few years ago during a visit to Cleveland

(WJW) — Less than a week after Britney Spears asked a judge to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for more than a decade, her little sister is speaking out.

In a series of videos posted on her Instagram stories, Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, said she wanted to “address a few things.”

“The only reason I haven’t before is I felt until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do,” the Zoey 101 star said. “But now that’s she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel like I need to say.”

“I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I’ve only loved, adored and supported my sister,” she said.

“I don’t care if she wants to runaway to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way,” Jamie Lynn Spears said in reference to her sister’s comments to the court that she wanted to marry her boyfriend and have a baby, but was kept from doing so under the conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn said she was only concerned about her older sister’s happiness.

“I’ve made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister and as an aunt to those boys,” she said while getting emotional.

“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I’ll support her long after,” she said.

About 100 fans from the so called #FreeBritney movement gathered outside the courthouse last week before the hearing, holding signs that read “Free Britney now!” and “Get out of Britney’s life!”

Britney, 39, spoke in court remotely by phone.

“I’ve worked since I was nine-years-old. I’ve paid my own friggin’ bills since i was 10-years-old. Not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I love and support her. That’s the only person I owe anything to,” Jamie Lynn said of critics who wonder why she hasn’t spoken out in her sister’s defense sooner.

“I’m not my family. I am my own person and I am speaking for myself,” she said.

“I’m so proud of her for using her voice,” Jamie Lynn Spears said. She said she is proud of her sister for requesting new counsel. Jamie Lynn said that’s something she urged Britney to do many years ago.

“If ending the conservatorship or flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy I support that 100 percent because I support my sister. I love my sister. Always have. Always will. As long as she’s happy,” Jamie Lynn said. “Let’s keep praying. That’s all”

The conservatorship was put in place as Britney Spears underwent a mental health crisis in 2008. She has credited it with saving her from financial ruin and keeping her a top flight pop star.

Her father and his attorneys have emphasized that she and her fortune, which court records put at more than $50 million, remain vulnerable to fraud and manipulation. Under the law, the burden would be on Spears to prove she is competent to be released and free to make her own choices.