**Related Video Above: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share kiss after Argentina concert (Credit: @lautbritos via Storyful).**

(WJW) — The relationship that took the world by storm earlier this fall continues to be of intense interest, with football player Travis Kelce now answering questions about how he first met pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Kelce, who came up in Cleveland Heights, spoke with WSJ Magazine recently saying that while “She’ll probably hate me for saying this,” he wasn’t afraid to be candid about the pair’s reported dating life.

Over the summer, Swift performed at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City — where Kelce’s Super Bowl-winning Chiefs also play — and the football player was in attendance.

Prior to showing up, he’d already laid down the groundwork of his interest in her on his “New Heights” podcast with brother, and fellow professional football player, Jason. He told WSJ Magazine he even had someone trying to play matchmaker in her inner-circle during her Kansas City stop, claiming her young cousins were seen taking photos in front of his locker.

What happened after the show is not exactly clear, but somehow the artist was given Kelce’s number.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead stadium after an NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



Some time later, Kelce said he received a text: “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

Through multiple highly-publicized dates and them showing up for one another at games and concerts, Kelce said they’re slowly getting to know one another.

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them … I’ve never dealt with it,” Kelce told the outlet. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it … The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Kelce admitted his friends have told him not to mess this opportunity up, while also calling Swift “hilarious” and “a genius.”

“I’ve never been a man of words,” Kelce said. “Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f******* mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.”