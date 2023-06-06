***See previous coverage of the singer Nightbirdie who was on “AGT” in the above video.**

LONDON (WJW) — Susan Boyle, the 62-year-old Scottish singer who took the world by storm on the third season of “Britain’s Got Talent” in 2009, returned to the show Monday night to the surprise of fans.

On stage, she joined the West End cast of “Les Miserable” singing the ballad that first garnered her attention, “I Dreamed a Dream.”

Following the performance, she revealed to the audience it was a struggle to convince herself to take the leap.

“It’s actually special for me, because last April, I suffered a minor stroke,” the singer, who looked healthy and happy, told the audience. “I fought like crazy to get back on stage, and I have done it.”

Competition judge Simon Cowell, who has long been Boyle’s champion, described her return as a triumph.

“Susan, we owe you so much,” he said. “And I knew you weren’t well, but, if anyone was going to come back, you were going to come back. We wouldn’t be the same without you. You are amazing.”

Boyle has released eight albums (including a compilation one) since rising to fame. Her record “I Dreamed a Dream” was the top selling in the world in 2009.

