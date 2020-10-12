How a stranger helped actor Jon Cryer find his lost wedding ring

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (WJW) — When actor Jon Cryer pulled his hand out of his pocket during a walk in the rain on Friday night, he said he heard a “ping.”

The sound was his wedding ring falling off his finger.

“I panicked,” Cryer wrote on Twitter of losing his ring.

I panicked.



I looked around trying to see if something was glinting on the pavement. But it was raining and there were only a few lamp post with working lights.



So nothing.



I pulled out my phone and turned on my flashlight.



Not much, but worth a try. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

The former “Two and a Half Men” star said he pulled out his phone and turned on the flashlight.

He wasn’t having any luck. He started to get “a little choked up.”

My wife and I have been married for since 2007 and it’s hard to be away form each other. With quarantine in effect I can’t travel back and forth to see her while I’m shooting. Which sucks spectacularly.



Losing my ring is making the pain more acute. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

“My wife and I have been married [sic] since 2007 and it’s hard to be away [sic] from each other,” he wrote. “With quarantine in effect I can’t travel back and forth to see her while I’m shooting,” he wrote.

“Losing my ring is making the pain more acute,” he explained.

Cryer stars as Lex Luther on the Vancouver-filmed “Supergirl.”

He kept looking but realized it was just too dark.

“I give up,” he wrote. “I’m despondent.”

He decides to come back in the morning when the sun is up.

I give up.



I’m despondent.



I figure I’ll come back at sun up. Hopefully the rain will be done. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

The next day he returns to the area where he dropped his ring but the only thing he finds is a pair of glasses.

I check out the grass strip. Puddles a couple of inches deep all over. I see something glinting in one of them.



Could it be? — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

He decides to put a “lost and found” ad on Craiglist. That’s when he spots a link to The Ring Finders. It’s a network of people who help others find lost rings. He sends an email.

I’m contacted by Chris. He tells me it could be very tough.



When you’re dealing with a paved walkway that is well traveled its likely somebody already found it.



But he can come out the next day with his metal detector. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

According to Cryer, a man by the name of Chris Turner responded and agrees to come out and use his metal detector to look for the ring.

Chris warned Cryer that it would likely be a “closure search.” He didn’t expect to find the ring.

We survey the pavement and there’s still no sign. He casually mentions that he’d be happy to come back at low tide with a wetsuit to check out the water. It’s a remarkable offer, but I’d hate for him to have to go to that length when it just seems so unlikely. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

But while search a grass strip near the sea wall, Chris says, “Hey wait, can I ask you a question?”

That’s when he leans down, reaches into the grass, and says, “Is this what your ring looks like?”

I come over.



“Sure, what?”



He leans down and grips a wad of grass from the ground.



As he pulls a few stray blades from the clump he asks:



“Is this what your ring looks like?”



He wipes the clump, revealing a glint of silver. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

Cryer can’t believe it.

“I’m stunned” he wrote.

Chris explains that The Ring Finders are all over. He said they love helping “because it just makes people so happy.”

“Thanks so much Chris,” Cryer posted with a picture of the man who helped him find his ring.

He says that @TheRingFinders are all over and they really love doing this for a living because it just makes people so happy.



And he’s not wrong. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

He also posted a link to the organization.

They’re at https://t.co/MhKADC5xB4 if you ever find yourself in need.



Thanks so much, Chris! — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

In a post on the company’s website, Turner wrote, “I have the best job in the world and I love doing this more than anything I’ve done in my lifetime. I get to make people smile, I get to hear their stories of what the ring means to them and how happy they are when I’m lucky enough to find it.”

TheRingFinders Help Actor Jon Cryer Find His Lost Wedding Band…Vancouver, BC https://t.co/yJcy1kECR1 — The Ring Finders (@TheRingFinders) October 12, 2020

