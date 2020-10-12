How a stranger helped actor Jon Cryer find his lost wedding ring

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (WJW) — When actor Jon Cryer pulled his hand out of his pocket during a walk in the rain on Friday night, he said he heard a “ping.”
The sound was his wedding ring falling off his finger.
“I panicked,” Cryer wrote on Twitter of losing his ring.
The former “Two and a Half Men” star said he pulled out his phone and turned on the flashlight.
He wasn’t having any luck. He started to get “a little choked up.”
“My wife and I have been married [sic] since 2007 and it’s hard to be away [sic] from each other,” he wrote. “With quarantine in effect I can’t travel back and forth to see her while I’m shooting,” he wrote.
“Losing my ring is making the pain more acute,” he explained.
Cryer stars as Lex Luther on the Vancouver-filmed “Supergirl.”
He kept looking but realized it was just too dark.
“I give up,” he wrote. “I’m despondent.”
He decides to come back in the morning when the sun is up.
The next day he returns to the area where he dropped his ring but the only thing he finds is a pair of glasses.
He decides to put a “lost and found” ad on Craiglist. That’s when he spots a link to The Ring Finders. It’s a network of people who help others find lost rings. He sends an email.
According to Cryer, a man by the name of Chris Turner responded and agrees to come out and use his metal detector to look for the ring.
Chris warned Cryer that it would likely be a “closure search.” He didn’t expect to find the ring.
But while search a grass strip near the sea wall, Chris says, “Hey wait, can I ask you a question?”
That’s when he leans down, reaches into the grass, and says, “Is this what your ring looks like?”
Cryer can’t believe it.
“I’m stunned” he wrote.
Chris explains that The Ring Finders are all over. He said they love helping “because it just makes people so happy.”
“Thanks so much Chris,” Cryer posted with a picture of the man who helped him find his ring.
He also posted a link to the organization.
In a post on the company’s website, Turner wrote, “I have the best job in the world and I love doing this more than anything I’ve done in my lifetime. I get to make people smile, I get to hear their stories of what the ring means to them and how happy they are when I’m lucky enough to find it.”
