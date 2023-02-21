*See previous coverage of the singer in the above video.**

(WJW) — She took the world by storm when she appeared on “America’s Got Talent” in 2021. Now Jane “Nightbirdie” Marczewski’s music is getting new life.

The family of the Zanesville, Ohio, star, who died at 31 years old battling breast cancer, is releasing a brand new album of the musician’s work in honor of her 1-year death anniversary.

“We’re excited to share Jane’s debut album with the world. Her work has touched the hearts of many because of her honesty and joy in the midst of sorrow,” her brother Marczewski, CEO of the Nightbirdie foundation, said in a press release obtained by People magazine.

The album features 10 songs, including her original tune “It’s OK,” which she performed on “AGT” back in 2021.

While on the show’s 16th season she was a fan and judge favorite, but ultimately had to bow out early due to health issues.

Find out more about the Nightbirde Foundation, which works to help young women with breast cancer, right here. Proceeds from the record are going to the foundation, and you can listen to a preview before it comes out on March 10 right here.