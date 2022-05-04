CLEVELAND (WJW) — Beloved singer-songwriter Dolly Parton announced Wednesday she is indeed glad to be an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” Patron said on Twitter. “Of course I will accept it gracefully. Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the @rockhall. I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor.”

The statement came after Parton had previously said she didn’t want to be considered for the honor after being named a nominee, but then later changed her tune.

“It was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for people in rock music,” she told NPR’s Morning Edition in explanation. “And so I felt like I was taking away from someone that maybe deserved it certainly more than me…”

Along with Parton, the other 2022 Rock Hall inductees in the performer category include

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

The 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is not in Cleveland this year, rather taking place in Los Angeles on Nov. 5.