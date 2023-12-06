**Related Video Above: High sugar levels could help pancreatic cancer treatment, study finds.**

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — A character actor who appeared in such films as “Home Alone” and “Groundhog Day” was recently diagnosed with cancer, prompting a GoFundMe campaign that’s garnered much attention.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Ken Hudson Campbell attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “Wonder Park” at Regency Bruin Theatre on March 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Macaulay Culkin wasn’t the only (mostly) unknown actor considered for a part in “Home Alone.” (Credit: AP)

The house from “Home Alone.” (Sarah Crowley)

Ken Hudson Campbell, who’s been a working actor for more than 35 years, was reportedly diagnosed in late October, according to the GoFundMe that has so far raised more tan $50,000.

“You may know Ken from his roles as Santa in ‘Home Alone,’ the guy Bill Murray kisses in ‘Groundhog Day,’ or in ‘Armageddon’ where his character loses his life saving the world from a giant asteroid. Now, we need the world’s help to save Ken,” the online fundraiser statement says. “Ken was diagnosed with cancer, a tumor had elusively grown on the bottom of his mouth and it began encroaching on his teeth.”

This Thursday, Campbell is going to undergo a 10-hour surgery to remove the tumor, which includes taking out part of his jawbone. Reconstruction surgery is then planned as well as rounds of radiation and chemotherapy.

The campaign coordinator said the procedure could have implications for Campbell getting work in the future, explaining support of any kind means everything to the family.

“Ken Campbell is a family man. A loving father of two children with an admirable lust for life, and a passion for acting, writing, and sport,” the GoFundMe says.

