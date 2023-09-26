**Related Video Above: Local trick-or-treater praised for good deed when house’s candy bucket ran out.**

(WJW) — Starting next week, “Hocus Pocus” fans have the chance to experience the beloved Disney film on the big screen.

The child-hungry Sanderson sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, are back running amok in theaters across the country beginning Friday, Oct. 6 in honor of the film’s 30th anniversary.

Actresses Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are returning to their roles as the Sanderson sisters for Disney’s upcoming “Hocus Pocus” sequel. (Buena Vista Pictures/Andrew Cooper)

The sequel to the 1993 cult classic came out last year on Disney+, where the original film can of course also be found as well. Due to the success of “Hocus Pocus 2,” a third installment is reportedly in the works, according to the New York Times, with the three main stars saying they’d be interested in returning.

Find out more about the 30th anniversary show times right here.

It’s all up to you if you choose to come dressed up as your favorite character.