Here’s the list of 2021 Northeast Ohio 4th of July fireworks shows

(WJW) — Americans love their fireworks. And this Fourth of July, as many professional displays were put on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic, the big booms are once again headed back to Northeast Ohio.

To be clear, some events aren’t quite back to normal and some cities chose to cancel or postpone their displays this year, but the following list should at least give you some options. This Independence Day weekend, enjoy as the professionals get back to putting on a spectacular show.

2021 Northeast Ohio fireworks displays by city:

Akron

Neighborhood Displays

When: Sunday, July 4, 9:45 p.m.

Where: Akron Executive Airport, Patterson Park Ballfields, Summit Lake and Erie Island.

Just like last year, the city of Akron is offering smaller neighborhood Fourth of July displays, rather than one large one. People can gather in their own neighborhoods or head directly to the fireworks locations. An accompanying soundtrack can be heard on WONE 97.5 FM. Test fireworks will be released beforehand so people know which vantage point is best.

RubberDucks Fireworks weekend

When: Friday, July 2-Sunday, July 4, following night games

Where: Canal Park, 300 S. Main Street

The Akron RubberDucks are hosting the only downtown city fireworks over Independence Day Weekend. Expect tunes from Zac Brown Band on Saturday and Imagine Dragons on Sunday. Tickets can be found right here.

Alliance

When: Sunday, July 4, dusk

Where: Silver Park, 2930 S. Union Avenue

The city event is free and open to the public. Fireworks hit the night sky at dusk. Find out more about the event right here.

Ashland

When: Sunday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Ashland Community Stadium

The Rotary Club of Ashland is once again putting on the city’s large fireworks display at Community Stadium. According to its website, certain health protocols will be in place and people are allowed to space out and wear masks when/if appropriate.

Auburn Township/Bainbridge

When: Friday, July 2

Where: Kenston High School, 9500 Bainbridge Road, Chagrin Falls

While everything else is canceled for the day, fireworks are happening at dusk on the Kenston High School. If it rains, the fireworks go off Saturday instead. Find more about the event right here.

Aurora

When: Saturday, July 3-Sunday, July 4

Where: Pioneer Trail ballfields

The city’s July 4 fun run, parade, festival and fireworks events actually take place over two days, culminating in fireworks on Sunday evening at dusk. Find more about the event right here.

Avon

When: Saturday, July 3-Sunday, July 4, following game

Where: Crushers Stadium, 2009 Baseball Blvd.

The city of Avon and the Lake Erie Crushers are hosting Red, White and Boom on Saturday, and fireworks are also shooting off Sunday. Find tickets right here.

Avon Lake

When: Friday, July 2, 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Weiss Field, 33401 Webber Road

Free and open to the public, the event includes live music, food trucks, and obviously, fireworks. Find out more right here.

Barberton

When: Saturday, July 3, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Barberton Speedway, 3363 Clark Mill Road, Norton

The Buckeye Rodeo is putting off fireworks the day before the actual holiday this year, right at dusk. Tickets to the event, which includes a variety of entertainment fun $12-$20. Find out more about the event right here.

Bay Village

When: Saturday, July 3, 9:45 p.m.

Where: Cahoon Memorial Park, 27600 Lake Rd.

As part of Bay Days, running Wed., June 30-Sat., July 3, a community fireworks display is scheduled for the day before actual Independence Day. Find out more right here.

Berea

When: Sunday, July 4, 10 p.m.

Where: Coe Lake Park, 85 South Rocky River Drive

Free and open to the public, the two-day Grindstone Festival on the lake includes live music, inflatables and paddle boats and ends with a huge fireworks display Sunday night. Find out more right here.

Brunswick

When: Saturday, July 3, dusk

Where: Brunswick High School, 3553 Center Road

People are encouraged to gather by 9:30 p.m. as the fireworks hit the air at dusk. A rain delay date is set for July 5. Find out more right here.

Canfield

When: Saturday, July 3

Where: Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road

It’s still unclear what time these fireworks are taking place, although gates open at 5 p.m., but there is a huge parade and a multitude of festivities going down that day. Find out more right here.

Cuyahoga Falls

When: Saturday, July 3-Sunday, July 4, 8 p.m.

Where: Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road

The Cleveland Orchestra, one of the best in the world, is helping Northeast Ohioans celebrate the Fourth in style, offering two nights of glorious patriotic tunes and fireworks at the outdoor amphitheatre. Called An American Celebration, the concert kicks off the orchestra’s summer season. Find out more about the event right here.

Canton

When: Sunday, July 4

Where: McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Dr. NW

Entertainment for the city event kicks off at 7:30 p.m., but then fireworks go off at dusk. Find out more right here.

Cleveland

Downtown Display

When: Sunday, July 4, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Downtown Cleveland

Official Cleveland fireworks are back this year. The 2021 Light Up the Lake event begins at dusk and people can view the Lake Erie fireworks from various vantage points, just by looking up. Fireworks are shot off from the Port of Cleveland’s Dock 20.

When: Friday, July 2-Saturday, July 3

Where: Progressive Field

The team is home for the weekend and ready to help family, friends and even Houston Astros fans celebrate Independence Day with fireworks following the games Friday and Saturday. There is a day game Sunday. Find out more about tickets and deals right here.

Elyria

When: Friday, July 2, 6:30 p.m.

Where: West Park, 1200 Foster Avenue

The evening’s entertainment starts around 6:30 p.m. and then the fireworks kick off at dusk. More information is to come, find out here.

Fairport Harbor (fireworks canceled)

Green

When: Saturday, June 26, noon-11 p.m.

Where: Boettler Park, 5300 Massillon Road, North Canton

The city of Green is hosting FreedomFest the weekend before Fourth of July weekend, featuring plenty of music, food and, of course, fireworks, which kick off at 10:15 p.m. Find out more right here.

Hudson

When: Saturday, July 3

Where: Barlow Farm Park, 1965 Barlow Road

Food trucks are back this year, opening at 7 p.m., and the fireworks display is starting at dusk. Find out more right here.

Lakewood

When: Sunday, July 4

Where: Lakewood Park, 14532 Lake Avenue

The city has yet to announce the exact time for the fireworks, but expect at least at dusk. Find out more right here.

Lorain

When: Sunday, July 4, around 10 p.m.

Where: Mile-Long Pier, 301 Lakeside Avenue

The fireworks should hit the sky as soon as real darkness falls, around 10 p.m., going off of the pier. Find out more about event right here.

Massillon

When: Saturday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Duncan Plaza

The 2021 City of Champions Independence Day Celebration kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with pageants and live music. Fireworks hit the night sky at 9:30 p.m. Find out more about the event right here.

Mayfield Village

When: Sunday, July 4, 10 p.m.

Where: Parkview Pool, 3100, 425 N Commons Blvd., Cleveland

People can park their cars at the pool parking lot or the lot at Progressive to get a good view of the fireworks, which are free. Find out more about the day’s festivities right here.

Mentor

When: Sunday, July 4, after 10 p.m.

Where: Mentor Civic Amphitheater, 8600 Munson Road, Mentor

Country singer Darryl Worley kicks off the celebrations, taking to the stage for 8 p.m.-10p.m. and then the fireworks start afterward. They can be viewed from Civic Center Park and Mentor High School. Find out more about the event right here.

New Philadelphia (fireworks postponed)

Newton Falls

When: Sunday, July 4

Where: Downtown Newton Falls

A parade kicks off the day at 10 a.m. and celebrations last all day until fireworks going off at 10 p.m. that evening. Find out more right here and also right here.

Niles

When: Sunday, July 4, after the game

Where: 111 Eastwood Mall Blvd.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers baseball team is hosting fireworks after the 7:05 p.m. game that night. Anyone bringing canned goods or children’s books to donate can score free tickets. Find out more here.

North Canton

When: Sunday, July 4, 4 p.m.-11 p.m.

Where: North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium

Put on by the North Canton Jaycees, the community celebration and fireworks display event is seven hours on Sunday. A parade is also taking place Saturday in honor of the holiday. Find out more about the event right here.

North Ridgeville

When: Saturday, July 3, 6 p.m.

Where: Victory Park Ohio, 7777 Victory Lane

The Freedom Festival is a ticketed event for the whole family full of entertainment and fireworks at 10 p.m.. Tickets are per car and not per person. Find out more about the day’s festivities right here.

Oberlin

When: Sunday, July 4

Where: Oberlin Recreation Complex, 225 West Hamilton Road

Fireworks light up the Oberlin night sky starting at dusk this Fourth of July. Find more information on the event right here.

Orrville

When: Friday, July 2-Sunday, July 4

Where: Orr Park, 440 N. Elm Street

The city’s Fire in the Sky softball tournament is back once more. That’s right, softball games and delicious food all Fourth of July weekend long. Fireworks end out the three-day event Sunday night at 10:15 p.m. Find out more about the free festivities right here.

Salem

When: Sunday, July 4, 5 p.m.

Where: Waterworth Memorial Park

While the fireworks kick off around 9:30 p.m., prior to that, the Salem festival is offering entertainment and food at the park. Find out more about the event right here.

Sandusky

When: Sunday, July 4,

Where: Cedar Point, 1 Cedar Point Drive

Cedar Point’s Light Up the Point fireworks extravaganza is back this Independence Day. The display is expected to start around 10 p.m., as in year’s past. More details are soon to be raveled and will be found right here.

Solon

When: Friday, July 2

Where: Solon Community Park, 6679 SOM Center Road

The park opens at 7 p.m., but fireworks are lighting up the sky once darkness arrives. Food trucks will be on hand for the event. Find out more right here.

Streetsboro

When: Saturday, July 3

Where: Woodside Lake Park, 2486 Frost Road

This happy camping spot is putting off fireworks the day prior to Independence Day. A time is still not scheduled. Find out more about the festivities right here.

Strongsville

When: Sunday, July 4, 10 p.m.

Where: Foltz Athletic Fields at Ehrnfelt Soccer Complex, 15659 Foltz Parkway, Strongsville

People are asked to bring blankets and lawn chairs and socially distance at the field. Find out more about the event right here.

Twinsburg

When: Saturday, July 3, 7:30 p.m.

Where: 10260 Ravenna Road

The Cleveland Pops Orchestra is playing the city’s Rock the Park event Fourth of July weekend, with fireworks following the concert. Tickets are $15 for adults, children $10 and infants are free. Find out more about the event right here.

Valley City

When: Sunday, July 4

Where: Mill Stream Park

There’s going to be a parade and entertainment and fireworks galore in Valley City for this year’s Independence Day. Fireworks kick off at dusk. Find out more about the day’s festivities right here.

Wadsworth

When: Friday, July 2

Where: Downtown Wadsworth

A big celebration kicks off at 6 p.m., with fireworks hitting the night sky at 10 p.m. for July First Friday. Find out more about the day’s festivities right here. It’s free and open to the public.

Warren

When: Sunday, July 4, 8 p.m.

Where: Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Avenue Northwest

The W.S. Packard Concert Band is playing the evening of July 4 in celebration of the country. Then fireworks hit the sky when all is over. Find out more about the free festivities right here.

Westlake

When: Sunday, July 4, dusk

Where: Clague Park, Westlake

A city parade kicks off earlier in the afternoon and other festivities are taking place, too. Then fireworks hit the sky at dusk. Find out more about the day’s festivities right here.

Willoughby (rescheduled to Sept. 5)

Wooster

When: Sunday, July 4, 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Where: Corner of Burbank and Oldman Roads, Wooster

While the fireworks kick off around 10 p.m., prior to that, the Wooster festival is offering entertainment and food on the soccer fields. Find out more about the event right here.

Know of a celebration in your community that should be added to this list? Please email tips@fox8.com with details of the event, a link to the website and the word ‘FIREWORKS’ in the subject line.