CLEVELAND (WJW) — Concert tickets (and their fees) can seemingly cost one’s life savings. But now Live Nation has brought back its Concert Week event, which offers $25 for a slew of Northeast Ohio shows this summer.

Called all-in tickets, as the $25 cost includes everything but taxes (that’s right, no over-the-top fees), the deal lasts through Tuesday, May 16, or as tickets last.

The concerts take place at venues like Blossom Music Center, House of Blues Cleveland and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

So which concerts are included in this deal? There’s Weezer, Hot Summer Nights with TLC, REO Speedwagon, Jenny Lewis, Jason Aldean and so many more. See a full list of applicable shows right here.

In order to get the deal, future attendees need to click on the Concert Week Promotion ticket type at checkout.