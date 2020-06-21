Here we go again? ‘Mamma Mia’ producer says 3rd film is in the works

LONDON, England (WJW) — Here we go again! A third film is reportedly in the works for the beloved “Mamma Mia!” franchise.

According to Entertainment Weekly, producer Judy Craymer confirmed that there will be a “Mamma Mia!” film. She says the series was always meant to be a trilogy.

Craymer started working on the third installment of the series before the coronavirus outbreak.

“I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with COVID fog,” Craymer reportedly said. “I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it.”

Craymer adds that the new film could potentially include some new songs from ABBA, whose music inspired the onstage musical “Mamma Mia!” as well as the film adaptation of the musical and its sequel.

The previous films follow the story of Sophie, played by Amanda Seyfried, and her mother Donna (Meryl Streep). In “Mamma Mia!,” Sophie learns she has three possible fathers and tries to determine which man is her dad.

The second film, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” is a dual-timeline. It is set in the 1970s, following Donna in her youth (played by Lily James) as she meets Sophie’s possible fathers. It is also set in the present as Sophie explores her own life and relationship.

Craymer has not specified if the third film would follow the same dual-timeline concept.

The producer also said she may adapt “Here We Go Again” for the stage.

Craymer produced the original “Mamma Mia!” musical which was first performed in 1999, as well as its 2008 film adaptation and the 2018 sequel.